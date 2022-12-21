Florida Gulf Coast 84, Canisius 81

Okpoh 3-6 0-0 6, Henderson 6-13 4-4 19, Long 6-13 2-2 15, Moultrie 1-7 2-2 5, Staveskie 3-9 2-4 10, Dinkins 4-6 0-0 11, J.Fritz 4-8 0-0 10, Gadsden 1-1 0-0 3, Maslennikov 0-0 2-2 2, Y.Fritz 0-0 0-0 0, Uijtendaal 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-64 12-14 81.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling