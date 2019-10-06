Florida International rides big first half to rout of UMass

MIAMI (AP) — James Morgan passed for 263 yards and two touchdowns, Anthony Jones rushed for 115 yards and a score and Florida International routed Massachusetts 44-0 on Saturday night.

Maurice Alexander returned a punt 90 yards for a touchdown and totaled 140 yards on two returns for FIU (2-3).

The Panthers led 34-0 at halftime, scoring touchdowns on two TD passes by Morgan, Alexander's punt return touchdown, Jones' scoring run and two field goals by Jose Borregales.

Through three quarters UMass (1-5) had 130 total yards with five first downs and trailed 44-0. The Minutemen lost yards in the fourth quarter and finished at 115 total.

FIU's Austin Maloney, averaging 20.7 yards per catch, caught two passes for 47 yards and Tony Gaiter IV had seven receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown.