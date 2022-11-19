Florida St. 79, Houston 73, OT

Howard 4-6 0-0 10, Timpson 8-14 0-1 16, Bejedi 6-14 2-3 16, Latson 8-14 3-5 21, Massengill 1-4 2-4 5, Gordon 4-7 3-4 11, Turnage 0-0 0-0 0, Valenzuela 0-7 0-0 0, Totals 31-66 10-17 79
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling