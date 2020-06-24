Florida enacts heat stroke protections for student athletes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A grieving mother's plea to Florida lawmakers was fulfilled when Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a measure requiring schools to do more to protect student athletes from heat strokes, including having water-filled tubs at games and practices to rapidly cool the body.

Laurie Giordano had lobbied the Florida Legislature to approve legislation that would require high schools to act more quickly when student athletes show signs of heat stroke and other heat-related stresses.

The new law, known as the Zachary Martin Act, was among 23 bills signed by the governor Tuesday.

The legislation is named after Giordano's 16-year-old son, a strapping 300- pound (136-kilogram), 6-foot-4 (193-centimeter) offensive gridiron lineman who collapsed during practice three years ago. He had just finished running sprints with his teammates in the sweltering South Florida heat.

After some confusion on the sidelines, he was rushed to the hospital, where he died 11 days later.

After her son’s death, Giordano created a foundation in his name that has donated dozens of cooling tubs to schools across Florida.

With the governor's signature, public schools will be required to have a tub or other large container filled with cold water at the sidelines during all games and practices. Schools also will be required to have defibrillators to resuscitate stricken athletes. The new law also requires schools to train personnel on how to recognize signs of heat-related ailments, including potentially deadly heat strokes, and to take life-saving actions.

The law will go into effect July 1, but because of the coronavirus pandemic it is still uncertain whether Florida's public schools will reopen in the fall, and if they do, whether sports programs will resume.

Even if heat stroke does not lead to death, it can can cause severe damage to the brain or other internal organs. Florida’s scorching summer temperatures and intense humidity have contributed to hundreds of cases of heat-related injuries.

According to a legislative analysis produced for the bill, Florida led the country in heat-related deaths among student athletes, with at least four since 2011. More than 460 student athletes in Florida were treated for exertional heat stroke during the 2017-18 school year.

The National Center for Catastrophic Sports Injury Research said 47 high school football players died from heat stroke or related complications between 1995 and 2019. Nearly all of those deaths happened during routine practices, according the center.