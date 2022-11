ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Trey Flowers ran for two touchdowns, Aidan Sayin threw for two and Pennsylvania held off Cornell 28-21 on Saturday.

Flowers capped a pair of short drives with touchdowns in the second quarter en route to a 124-yard day on 26 carries. The Quakers (7-1, 4-1 Ivy League) led 21-7 at the break.