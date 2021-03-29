Flyers rally to 4-3 OT win, as Sabres winless skid hits 18 JOHN WAWROW, AP Hockey Writer March 29, 2021 Updated: March 29, 2021 10:14 p.m.
Buffalo Sabres center Cody Eakin, center, celebrates with defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (55), defenseman Colin Miller (33), left wing Tobias Rieder (13) and center Riley Sheahan (15) after scoring against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y., Monday,March 29, 2021.
Philadelphia Flyers left wing Michael Raffl (12) shields the puck from Buffalo Sabres defenseman Matt Irwin (44) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y., Monday, March 29, 2021.
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (55) clears the puck in front of goalie Linus Ullmark (35) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Buffalo, N.Y., Monday, March 29, 2021.
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Henri Jokiharju (10) looks toward the scoreboard after scoring against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y., Monday, Mar. 29, 2021.
Philadelphia Flyers right wing Nicolas Aube-Kubel (62) skates the puck away from Buffalo Sabres left wing Tobias Rieder (13) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y., Monday, Mar. 29, 2021.
8 of8
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ivan Provorov scored 42 seconds into overtime, and the Philadelphia Flyers overcame a three-goal deficit to pull out a 4-3 win and extend the Buffalo Sabres winless skid to 18 on Monday night.
The Flyers scored three times in the third period to overcome a 3-0 deficit, with Sean Couturier forcing overtime by tipping in Provorov’s point shot with 1:29 left, and Philadelphia’s net empty for an extra attacker.