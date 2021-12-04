Football Hall of Famer Claude Humphrey dies as age 77 PAUL NEWBERRY, AP Sports Writer Dec. 4, 2021 Updated: Dec. 4, 2021 1:29 p.m.
ATLANTA (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Famer Claude Humphrey, one of the NFL's most fearsome pass rushers during the 1970s with the Atlanta Falcons but long overlooked on mostly losing teams, has died at the age of 77.
Humphrey, who also reached the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles, died unexpectedly in Atlanta on Friday night, according to the Hall of Fame, which was informed of his death by his daughter. No cause was given.