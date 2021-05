Danny Ruano and Kevin Huang ground out a 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 6-3 victory at No. 1 doubles when the Foran boys’ tennis team defeated East Haven 4-3 in Milford on Wednesday.

Coach Alan Stern’s Lions (9-4) took three decision in singles, including Ryan Purviance’s 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 win at fourth singles.