Ford scores 34 in Saint Mary's 96-56 win over Arizona State

PHOENIX (AP) — Jordan Ford scored 34 points, Malik Fitts added 20 and Saint Mary's made 16 3-pointers in a 96-56 blowout of Arizona State Wednesday night in the Hall of Fame Showcase.

The Gaels (11-2) overwhelmed Arizona State with a barrage of 3-pointers and transition baskets from the opening tip, building a 32-point halftime lead. Ford had 22 points by halftime to outscore the Sun Devils (8-3) himself and Saint Mary's shot 60% to keep the blowout rolling.

Ford made 7 of 11 from 3-point range and the Gaels shot 16 for 26 from the arc.

Arizona State's Alonzo Verge Jr. had a breakout performance, scoring 43 points on 18-of-29 shooting. The Sun Devils had two other players score: Taeshon Cherry with eight points, Romello White with five.

Arizona State shot 3 of 22 from the 3-point arc in one of its worst performances in five seasons under coach Bobby Hurley.

The Gaels were in Phoenix 10 days earlier and lost 78-68 to No. 13 Dayton, bouncing back with a 12-point win over California before returning to the desert.

The Sun Devils spent most of their nonconference season away from home, starting with a season-opening trip to China. Arizona State clunked its way through the first half against Prairie View A&M in its first home game in 17 days, but was much better on Saturday while shutting down Georgia and star freshman Anthony Edwards.

The short trip to downtown Phoenix seemed to spoil the Sun Devils' mojo.

They had no chance at stopping the streak-shooting Ford, who had 16 points in the opening six minutes, 22 in the first half. Fitts added 13 points and the Gaels were 9 for 14 from the 3-point arc to lead 51-19 at halftime.

Bad as that was for Arizona State, it was even worse offensively — except for Verge. He had 13 points on 6-of-12 shooting in the first half.

The rest of the Sun Devils: six points on 2-of-24 shooting.

BIG PICTURE

Saint Mary's showed why it was ranked No. 20 in The Associated Press preseason poll and how good the Gaels can be when they're clicking, particularly when Ford gets hot.

Arizona State has plenty of work to do at both ends of the floor before Pac-12 play begins on Jan. 4.

UP NEXT

Saint Mary's hosts Nevada on Saturday.

Arizona State hosts Creighton Saturday.

