Fordham 66, La Salle 64

Moore 5-10 1-1 11, Novitskyi 1-9 2-2 4, Charlton 4-7 0-0 9, Richardson 7-12 2-2 19, Rose 0-6 0-0 0, Quisenberry 5-16 0-0 12, Tsimbila 3-4 0-0 6, Dean 0-2 0-0 0, Kelly 2-2 0-0 5, Gray 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-69 5-5 66.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling