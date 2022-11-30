Fordham 72, Maine 67

Turgut 2-5 0-2 6, Clayton 2-10 2-2 7, Tynes 4-12 0-0 8, Wright-McLeish 2-4 0-0 5, Juozapaitis 7-11 2-3 19, Filipovity 4-5 3-4 12, Nenadic 4-7 1-2 10, Adetogun 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 8-13 67.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling