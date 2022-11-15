Fordham 79, New Hampshire 61

Daniels 4-10 8-10 16, Tutic 7-15 4-4 18, Woodyard 1-2 0-0 2, Brown 3-17 1-1 8, Herasme 1-7 0-0 2, Derry 2-9 0-0 4, Lopez 2-3 1-2 6, Baker 2-3 0-0 5, Sunderland 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-69 14-17 61.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling