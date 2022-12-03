Fordham 95, Tulane 90

Moore 8-15 5-8 23, Tsimbila 3-7 4-4 10, Charlton 2-4 0-0 4, Quisenberry 8-16 3-6 23, Rose 3-12 2-2 10, Novitskyi 5-8 4-5 14, Richardson 3-6 3-4 11, Dean 0-2 0-0 0, Riley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-71 21-29 95.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling