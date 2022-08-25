Former Browns center, NFLPA president JC Tretter retires TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer Aug. 25, 2022 Updated: Aug. 25, 2022 3:42 p.m.
FILE - Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter (64) warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
FILE - Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter plays against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND (AP) — JC Tretter's days blocking defensive linemen are over. He's not through going up against the NFL.
The former Cleveland Browns center and current NFLPA president announced his retirement on Thursday, saying on Twitter that he ended a playing career that started in Green Bay and spanned nine seasons “on my own terms.”