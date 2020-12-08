Former Maryland QB Scarbath, a star in the early 1950s, dies

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Jack Scarbath, a star quarterback for Maryland in the early 1950s and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, has died. He was 90.

Scarbath died Sunday night, according to the University of Maryland, where he also played lacrosse.

“On the field, Jack was a first-team All-American and a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy, but more importantly, off the field a great, great man who loved the Terps and represented us proudly," Maryland head football coach Michael Locksley said Tuesday.

In 1951, Scarbath led Maryland to a 28-13 upset of defending national champion Tennessee in the Sugar Bowl. One year later, he was a unanimous first-team All-America and finished second behind Billy Vessels of Oklahoma in voting for the Heisman Trophy.

Maryland went 24-4-1 with Scarbath running the offense. He was inducted in the College Football Hall of Fame in 1983.

“Jack Scarbath was one of the best players in Maryland history,” said Archie Manning, chairman of the National Football Foundation. “He will definitely be remembered as an all-time great.”

Scarbath was selected with the third overall pick in the 1953 NFL draft by Washington. He played two seasons with the Redskins, then spent a season in the Canadian Football League before ending his pro career in 1956 with Pittsburgh.

He threw 18 touchdown passes in 29 NFL games, including 11 starts.

