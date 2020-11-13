Former Ohio State and NFL assistant George Hill dies at 87

MIAMI (AP) — George Hill, an assistant coach for Woody Hayes, Don Shula and Jimmy Johnson, has died at age 87.

The Miami Dolphins confirmed Hill's death this week. He was their defensive coordinator under Johnson from 1996-99, and had earlier been their linebackers coach under Shula.

Hill, an Ohio native, was the Ohio State defensive coordinator under Hayes for eight years in the 1970s. He also worked for the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts before joining the Dolphins.

