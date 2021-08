The former head coach of Amherst College's men's lacrosse team is suing the college because of claims that school officials discriminated against him, and ultimately fired him, on the basis of his race.

The lawsuit filed Friday alleges that Rashad Devoe, a Black man, was wrongfully terminated in June, only a year into his three-year contract and shortly after reporting a new incident of racism against Black player, the Daily Hampshire Gazette reported.