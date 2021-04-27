Fox-less Kings jump on Mavs early, win 113-106 MICHAEL WAGAMAN, Associated Press April 27, 2021 Updated: April 27, 2021 12:37 a.m.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton had 14 points and 10 assists in his second straight start in place of leading scorer De’Aaron Fox, and the Sacramento Kings beat the Dallas Mavericks113-106 on Monday night.
Richaun Holmes added 24 points for Sacramento in his second game back after sitting out five with a strained hamstring. Harrison Barnes had 19 points, and Buddy Hield scored 16 including a clutch 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter.
Written By
MICHAEL WAGAMAN