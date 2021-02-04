Fox nets 26, Kings hold off short-handed Celtics 116-111 MICHAEL WAGAMAN, Associated Press Feb. 4, 2021 Updated: Feb. 4, 2021 1:12 a.m.
1 of6 Boston Celtics guard Tremont Waters, left, and Sacramento Kings guard Cory Joseph reach for the ball during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes goes to the basket against Boston Celtics center Daniel Theis during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox, left, goes to the basket against Boston Celtics center Daniel Theis during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown dunks during the first quarter of the team's NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes, left, is fouled by Boston Celtics center Daniel Theis, right, during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Boston Celtics guard Jeff Teague, left, fouls Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox had 26 points and 11 assists, Buddy Hield made two free throws with six-tenths of a second remaining and the Sacramento Kings held off the short-handed Boston Celtics 116-111 on Wednesday night.
Hield finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds, Harrison Barnes scored 24 points and Tyrese Haliburton added 21.
Written By
MICHAEL WAGAMAN