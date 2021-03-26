Fox scores career-high 44, Kings roll past Warriors 141-119 MICHAEL WAGAMAN, Associated Press March 26, 2021 Updated: March 26, 2021 1:49 a.m.
1 of8 Sacramento Kings guard DaQuan Jeffries (19) defends against Golden State Warriors guard Nico Mannion (2) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 25, 2021. Randall Benton/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) dunks against the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 25, 2021. Randall Benton/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) and Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu reach for a rebound during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 25, 2021. Randall Benton/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield, left, defends as Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) drives during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 25, 2021. Randall Benton/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins lays the ball up as Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) defends during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 25, 2021. Randall Benton/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A few moments before coming out of Sacramento's blowout win over the Golden State Warriors, point guard De’Aaron Fox kept hearing his teammates urge him to continue shooting.
“They were like, ‘Go get 50,'" Fox said. “I’m like, ‘Let’s just get this game over with. There’s other opportunities for this to happen.’ That’s what I said. I wasn’t looking for a career high but if the shots were there, take them.”
Written By
MICHAEL WAGAMAN