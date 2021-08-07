France beats Serbia 91-76 for bronze medal in women's hoops TERESA M. WALKER, AP Sports Writer Aug. 7, 2021
1 of14 France's Gabrielle Williams (15) grabs a rebound over Serbia's Jelena Brooks (9) during the women's basketball bronze medal game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 France's Sandrine Gruda (7) celebrates a score against Serbia during a women's basketball bronze medal game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Serbia's Ana Dabovic (23) shoots over France's Alix Duchet, right, during the women's basketball bronze medal game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Serbia's Yvonne Anderson (12) is fouled by France's Marine Johannes (23) during a women's basketball bronze medal game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Serbia's Tina Krajisnik (33) fights for the opening tip with France's Sandrine Gruda (7) during the women's basketball bronze medal game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 France head coach Valerie Garnier reacts during the women's basketball bronze medal game against Serbia at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 France's Gabrielle Williams (15) drives to the basket between Serbia's Tina Krajisnik (33) and Sonja Vasic (5) during a women's basketball bronze medal game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 France's Gabrielle Williams (15) drives around Serbia's Sonja Vasic (5) during a women's basketball bronze medal game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 France's Marine Fauthoux (4) brings the ball up court against Serbia during a women's basketball bronze medal game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Gabby Williams led seven players in double figures with 17 points, and France got some payback Saturday by beating Serbia 91-76 for the bronze medal in women’s basketball at the Olympics.
Players hugged and jumped up and down in celebration, though Williams, a star in college at UConn, bent over in tears near midcourt before teammates came over to hug her. Then players grabbed a couple French flags to continue celebrating with even more national pride.
TERESA M. WALKER