Franco, AL East-leading Rays win 8th in row, top Red Sox 6-1 MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press Aug. 30, 2021 Updated: Aug. 30, 2021 11:13 p.m.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Wander Franco extended his on-base streak 30 games with a two-run single, fellow rookie Luis Patiño pitched neatly into the sixth inning and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays won their eighth in a row, beating the Boston Red Sox 6-1 Monday night.
Brandon Lowe hit his career-high 31st homer on the first pitch from Boston starter Nick Pivetta, sending the Rays on their way.