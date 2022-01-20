Francouz gets 2nd shutout in Avalanche's 2-0 win over Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pavel Francouz made 34 saves for his second career shutout, Nazem Kadri had a goal and an assist and the Colorado Avalanche earned a point in their 10th straight game, defeating the Anaheim Ducks 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Francouz made only his sixth appearance and fourth start of the season. He missed the first two months due to an ankle injury. Both of his shutouts have come against the Ducks. Francouz is 5-1 with a 2.40 goals-against average and .922 save percentage this season.

Samuel Girard also scored for the Avalanche, who are an NHL-best 9-0-1 in January. They also are 15-1-2 in their last 18 games.

Girard scored his first goal in 13 games with 1:31 remaining in the second period on a wrist shot from the slot that deflected off the skate of Anaheim's Kevin Shattenkirk. Colorado's defensemen lead the league with 38 goals, including four by Girard.

Kadri, fifth in the league with 51 points, moved into second in assists with his 36th on Girard's score.

Kadri scored on an empty net with 1:09 remaining for his 15th goal of the season.

John Gibson made 26 saves for Anaheim, which has lost its last four. It was his first game back in net after he missed the last five due to the league's health and safety protocols.

MACKINNON'S MILESTONE

Nathan MacKinnon appeared in his 600th NHL game, becoming the fourth player since the Avalanche moved to Colorado in 1995 to reach that milestone.

MacKinnon was the first overall selection in the 2013 NHL draft and is the first player from his draft class to reach 600 games. No one else from that class has reached 500.

FIGHT NIGHT

Longtime rivals Kurtis MacDermid and Nick Deslauriers squared off for the fifth time in their careers and second time this season at 13:03 of the first period.

Both players landed quality right hands and went at it for 62 seconds before linesmen broke it up. It is the sixth fight this season for Anaheim's Deslauriers, tied for third in the league, while Colorado's MacDermid has been involved in four.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: Remain in Southern California to face Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Ducks: Host Tampa Bay on Friday night.

