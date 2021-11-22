Franklin scores 23, Virginia tops Georgia at Legends Classic

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Armaan Franklin scored 23 points to lead Virginia past Georgia 65-55 on Monday night in the Roman Legends Classic.

The game was tight throughout and neither team led by more than four points in the second half until Franklin scored on consecutive possessions to give Virginia a 57-51 lead with 2:34 remaining. The Cavaliers then made 8 of 10 free throws to advance to Tuesday's championship game. Virginia will play the winner of the later game between Northwestern and Providence.

Georgia took its last lead, 48-47, on a dunk by Tyron McMillan with 7:18 remaining. The Bulldogs managed just seven points the remainder of the game, all by Kario Oquendo.

Kihei Clark scored 12 points for Virginia (3-2) and Jayden Gardner scored added 11.

Braelen Bridges led Georgia (2-3) with 14 points and Jailyn Ingram contributed 10 points and 12 rebounds. Aaron Cook had eight assists. Oquendo finished with nine points.

Both teams shot poorly, particularly from 3-point range. Virginia made 5 of 20 3-pointers and Georgia hit just 3 of 21. Overall, the Cavaliers shot 40% and Georgia 37%.

Virginia committed only four turnovers, compared to 16 for Georgia.

It was Georgia's second consecutive loss, keeping coach Tom Crean stuck on 399 career wins.



