Freeman's RBI single in 10th gives Dodgers 107th win BERNIE WILSON, AP Sports Writer Sep. 29, 2022 Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 2:02 a.m.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Freddie Freeman singled in Mookie Betts with one out in the 10th inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 1-0 on Wednesday night to set the franchise single-season record with their 107th win.
The win by the NL West champion Dodgers kept the Padres' magic number at four for clinching a wild-card berth in a full season for the first time since 2006.