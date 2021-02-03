Frese poised to tie Maryland school record with 499 wins DAVID GINSBURG, AP Sports Writer Feb. 3, 2021 Updated: Feb. 3, 2021 3:36 p.m.
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Lured from Minnesota to take over for a coach who won 499 games at Maryland, Brenda Frese endured a miserable inaugural season that featured 18 losses and a one-and-done appearance in the 2003 Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.
Yet as the Terrapins headed home from North Carolina following their final defeat, then-athletic director Debbie Yow knew she made the right choice for the successor to future Hall of Fame coach Chris Weller.