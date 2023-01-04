Fresno St. 71, No. 21 New Mexico 67

Allick 2-6 2-2 7, Udeze 8-12 2-3 18, House 6-14 3-3 16, Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Mashburn 9-19 2-3 22, Dent 0-2 0-0 0, Forsling 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-57 9-11 67.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling