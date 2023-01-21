Fresno St. 76, UNLV 63

Iwuakor 1-3 0-0 2, Gilbert 3-7 5-6 11, Harkless 3-13 8-10 15, Rodriguez 2-3 0-0 5, Webster 3-7 1-2 9, Parquet 2-4 0-0 4, Hall 4-6 1-2 10, McCabe 2-5 0-0 5, Muoka 1-1 0-2 2, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 15-22 63.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling