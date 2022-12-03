Fresno St. 80, UC Irvine 66

Moore 9-14 2-2 22, J.Baker 3-10 1-2 7, Campbell 7-13 1-1 16, Hill 3-6 2-3 8, Holland 1-3 2-2 5, Yap 6-8 2-2 15, Whitaker 0-0 0-0 0, Andre 2-4 0-0 4, Colimerio 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 32-60 10-12 80.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling