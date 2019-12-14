Friday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bear Creek School 54, Northwest School 52
Garfield-Palouse 46, Waitsburg/Prescott 32
Hanford 46, Wenatchee 34
Overlake School 35, University Prep 22
Pasco 54, Hermiston, Ore. 45
Rogers (Spokane) 47, Genesis Preparatory Academy, Idaho 31
University 71, Lewis and Clark 63
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Clarkston 48, Cheney 42
Columbia (Hunters) 41, Harrington 33
Davis 52, Kamiakin 48
Eastlake 59, Newport-Bellevue 39
Ellensburg 50, Prosser 45
Great Plains Lutheran, S.D. 49, Evergreen Lutheran 16
Hanford 46, Wenatchee 34
Inglemoor 69, Lynnwood 30
Kennewick 54, Sunnyside 48
La Conner 66, Meridian 38
Lake City, Idaho 49, North Central 20
Lopez 45, Shoreline Christian 31
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 60, Riverside 30
Overlake School 43, University Prep 30
Pasco 54, Hermiston, Ore. 45
Warden 65, Mabton 15
Wellpinit 58, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 54
West Valley (Spokane) 59, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 28
Wilbur-Creston 57, Pateros 37
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/