Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Austin St. Michael 42, Brownsville St. Joseph 18
Bryan Allen Academy 72, Katy Faith West 10
Fort Stockton 65, San Angelo Lake View 28
Humble 24, Rosenberg Lamar 21
May 51, Santa Anna 0
McDade 50, Prairie Lea 0
Saint Jo 56, Newcastle 0
San Marcos Baptist Academy 56, Round Rock Christian 0
Springlake-Earth def. Lorenzo, forfeit
Turkey Valley 69, Claude 12
Wimberley def. Austin Eastside Memorial, forfeit
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
