PREP FOOTBALL=

Amarillo Tascosa def. Lubbock, forfeit

Aspermont def. Rotan, forfeit

Fort Davis def. Van Horn, forfeit

Groom def. Silverton, forfeit

Lubbock All Saints 42, Amarillo San Jacinto 36

Runge 46, Pettus 0

Sinton def. Robstown, forfeit

Waco La Vega 51, Alvarado 0

Wildorado def. Hart, forfeit

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alice vs. Port Lavaca Calhoun, ccd.

Crowley vs. Azle, ppd. to Dec 5th.

Edinburg vs. Edinburg Vela, ccd.

Mission Memorial vs. Mission Sharyland, ccd.

Shepherd vs. Rusk, ccd.

Waxahachie Life vs. Brownwood, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/