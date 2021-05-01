Skip to main content
Sports

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bothell 59, Inglemoor 39

O'Dea 82, Chief Sealth 32

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Camas 60, Union 41

Eastlake 61, Juanita 43

Garfield 62, Eastside Catholic 56

Hazen 67, Liberty 61

Heritage 48, Battle Ground 24

Sammamish 41, Mercer Island 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

