Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Aberdeen\/Wishkah Valley Co-op 42, Tumwater 35 Battle Ground 42, Prairie 7 Cascade (Everett) 40, Mountlake Terrace 14 Darrington 60, Muckleshoot Tribal School 22 Lake Stevens 20, O'Dea 3 Moscow, Idaho 47, Pullman 7 Mountain View 51, Wenatchee 14 Olympic 28, Bainbridge 24 Shelton 33, Centralia 6 Washougal 41, Woodland 0 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS= East Valley (Spokane) vs. West Valley (Spokane), ccd. ___ Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https:\/\/scorestream.com\/ ___ Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http:\/\/ScoreStream.com