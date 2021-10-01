Skip to main content
Friday's Scores

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

¶ EP Montwood 34, EP Coronado 0

¶ Katy 56, Katy Tompkins 21

¶ Killeen Shoemaker 58, Copperas Cove 35

¶ Pflugerville Hendrickson 21, Cedar Park 16

¶ SA Johnson 31, SA Churchill 7

¶ Southlake Carroll 49, Keller 13

CLASS 5A=

¶ Carrollton Smith 44, Carrollton Turner 0

¶ Colleyville Heritage 10, Midlothian 7

¶ Frisco Independence 44, Denton 21

¶ Gregory-Portland 37, CC Flour Bluff 27

¶ New Caney Porter 21, Cleveland 0

¶ SA Southwest 36, Laredo Cigarroa 0

CLASS 4A=

¶ Monahans 34, Seminole 15

¶ San Angelo Lake View 28, Fabens 8

CLASS 3A=

¶ Brock 35, Paradise 16

¶ Hitchcock 18, Jordan 17

¶ Newton 58, Anderson-Shiro 0

¶ Whitesboro 36, Boyd 14

CLASS 2A=

¶ Albany 55, Olney 6

¶ Burton 34, Snook 8

¶ Crawford 19, Tolar 7

¶ Ralls 46, New Home 6

¶ Roscoe 6, Sudan 0

¶ Shiner 42, Wall 14

CLASS 1A=

¶ Abbott 46, Blum 0

¶ Ackerly Sands 56, Southland 6

¶ Bluff Dale 66, Brookesmith 0

¶ Bowie Gold-Burg 61, Woodson 16

¶ Follett 50, Silverton 0

¶ Hermleigh 51, Bronte 0

¶ Knox City 56, Aspermont 6

¶ Marfa 40, Permian Basin CO-OP 14

¶ Matador Motley County 72, Petersburg 0

¶ May 55, Newcastle 0

¶ Mullin 60, Kopperl 0

¶ Rankin 64, SA FEAST 12

¶ Ropesville Ropes 8, Crosbyton 7

¶ Santa Anna 75, Valera Panther Creek 6

¶ Spur 60, Whiteface 12

¶ Throckmorton 74, Rule 26

¶ Water Valley 68, Roscoe Highland 6

PRIVATE SCHOOLS=

¶ Boerne Geneva 42, Austin Hyde Park 6

¶ Houston St. John’s 37, Houston Christian 0

¶ Waco Vanguard 58, Rockwall Heritage 0

OTHER=

¶ Azle Christian School 54, Dallas Fairhill 6

¶ Tribe Consolidated 46, Jubilee 12

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Dimmitt vs. Tulia, ccd.

Eagle Christian vs. Rising Star, ccd.

Kenedy vs. Riviera Kaufer, ccd.

Lometa vs. Iredell, ccd.

Nazareth vs. White Deer, ccd.

Pettus vs. Falls City, ccd.

Rankin vs. Barksdale Nueces Canyon, ccd.

Santa Maria vs. SA Southwest, ccd.

Veribest vs. Olfen, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com