Sports

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Auburn 85, Kentridge 50

Auburn Mountainview 63, Kennedy 46

Bainbridge 62, North Mason 37

Camas 60, Skyview 42

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 63, Bear Creek School 25

Central Kitsap 84, Peninsula 73

Chelan 64, Quincy 58

Chiawana 75, Walla Walla 57

Cusick 46, Curlew 33

Forks 69, Ocosta 45

Interlake 70, Sammamish 59

Kentwood 70, Mt. Rainier 26

Lewis and Clark 46, Mead 44

Lynden 74, Squalicum 50

Mark Morris 85, Hockinson 61

Mount Si 71, Woodinville 44

Mount Vernon 64, Oak Harbor 43

Mt. Spokane 55, Gonzaga Prep 52

Port Angeles 71, Highline 64

Prosser 78, Ephrata 54

Southridge 50, Pasco 44

Stanwood 62, Arlington 56

Timberline 87, Capital 60

Tumwater 63, Black Hills 42

Union 96, Battle Ground 64

University Prep 55, Granite Falls 36

White River 82, Franklin Pierce 78

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Aberdeen vs. Shelton, ccd.

Archbishop Murphy vs. Cedarcrest, ccd.

Colton vs. St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse, ccd.

Concrete vs. Mount Vernon Christian, ccd.

Eastmont vs. West Valley (Yakima), ppd.

Eatonville vs. Tenino, ppd.

Eisenhower vs. Davis, ccd.

Fort Vancouver vs. Washougal, ppd.

Ilwaco vs. Chief Leschi, ccd.

Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler, Ore. vs. Bickleton, ccd.

Moses Lake vs. Shadle Park, ppd.

Orting vs. Foss, ppd.

Sunnyside Christian vs. Touchet, ccd.

Sunnyside vs. Wenatchee, ccd.

Taholah vs. Wishkah Valley, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/