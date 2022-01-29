Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Adna 66, Morton\/White Pass 56 Ballard 44, Roosevelt 38 Bear Creek School 64, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 60 Bellevue 66, Juanita 36 Bellevue Christian 51, Vashon Island 34 Bremerton 60, Bainbridge 47 Chelan 91, Cascade (Leavenworth) 46 Clarkston 76, Lewiston, Idaho 62 Columbia (Burbank) 86, Warden 48 Columbia (Hunters) 72, Republic 63 Colville 57, Riverside 47 Connell 53, Kiona-Benton 28 Davenport 61, Asotin 51 Eastside Prep 60, Granite Falls 51 Ellensburg 65, Othello 32 Evergreen (Vancouver) 64, Battle Ground 55 Goldendale 63, Highland 52 Gonzaga Prep 74, University 49 Kamiakin 103, Pasco 43 Kennewick 85, Chiawana 78 Lake Washington 58, Liberty 44 Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 67, Newport 35 Lakeside (Seattle) 49, Blanchet 22 Lakewood 71, Mount Baker 31 Lewis and Clark 62, Ridgeline 48 Lynden 63, Lynden Christian 60 Mossyrock 52, Pe Ell 41 Mount Si 75, Issaquah 60 Mount Vernon Christian 72, Concrete 15 Olympia 78, Bethel 32 Onalaska 62, Winlock 54 Overlake School 54, Northwest School 43 Peninsula 52, Capital 46 Pullman 85, East Valley (Spokane) 41 Quincy 87, Omak 67 Richland 107, Hermiston, Ore. 67 Rogers (Puyallup) 50, Graham-Kapowsin 44 Seattle Christian 79, Cascade Christian 63 Seattle Christian 79, Cascade Christian Academy 63 Seattle Prep 65, O'Dea 48 Sehome 69, Squalicum 64 Shorecrest 78, Newport-Bellevue 63 Skyview 67, Kelso 64, 2OT Stevenson 53, Napavine 42 Sumner 63, Puyallup 44 Toutle Lake 83, Rainier 59 Wahluke 71, College Place 60 Walla Walla 74, Southridge 43 West Valley (Spokane) 75, Rogers (Spokane) 47 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS= Crescent vs. Clallam Bay, ccd. DeSales vs. Prescott, ccd. Echo, Ore. vs. Lyle-Wishram, ccd. Eisenhower vs. Moses Lake, ccd. Evergreen (Seattle) vs. Franklin, ccd. Klickwood vs. Condon, Ore., ccd. Neah Bay vs. Chief Kitsap Academy, ccd. South Wasco County, Ore. vs. Bickleton, ccd. Steilacoom vs. Blaine, ccd. Trout Lake vs. Sherman, Ore., ccd. ___ Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https:\/\/scorestream.com\/