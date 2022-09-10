Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Arlington 21, Marysville-Getchell 14 Auburn 41, Mercer Island 20 Battle Ground 41, Centralia 6 Cascade (Everett) 42, Newport-Bellevue 35, OT Castle Rock 28, Kalama 8 Central Valley 38, Lewis and Clark 7 Cheney 15, Ferris 0 Chewelah 41, Colfax 28 Chief Sealth 13, Lakeside (Seattle) 12 Colville 22, North Central 0 Deer Park 7, Kellogg, Idaho 0 East Valley (Yakima) 16, Naches Valley 0 Eatonville 35, Orting 14 Elgin, Ore. 52, Lyle-Wishram 0 Franklin Pierce 40, R.A. Long 21 Freeman 41, St. Maries, Idaho 6 Friday Harbor 27, Granite Falls 6 Gig Harbor 24, Bonney Lake 0 Glacier Peak 34, Camas 28 Kamiakin 36, Moses Lake 29 Kelso 47, Capital 14 Kennewick 48, Walla Walla 6 La Center 21, Woodland 6 Lake Stevens 37, Bellevue 28 Lewiston, Idaho 52, Clarkston 12 Liberty Christian 64, Touchet 0 Lincoln 42, Nathan Hale 3 Lynden 34, W. F. West 7 Lynden Christian 42, Archbishop Murphy 0 Mark Morris 28, Astoria, Ore. 6 Mead 24, University 7 Monroe 48, Shorecrest 13 Montesano 29, Aberdeen 0 Mountain View 26, Ridgefield 20, 3OT Mt. Spokane 46, Ridgeline 0 Napavine 68, Onalaska 0 Newport 62, Priest River, Idaho 0 Olympic 28, Renton 7 Post Falls, Idaho 28, Sunnyside 25 Prairie 56, Hudson's Bay 0 Prosser 34, Zillah 22 Pullman 32, Moscow, Idaho 12 Reardan 9, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 7 Richland 48, Hermiston, Ore. 7 River View 21, College Place 13 Royal 14, Othello 0 Seton Catholic 39, Goldendale 20 Shadle Park 7, Riverside 3 Shorewood 28, Lynnwood 12 Snohomish 23, Mountlake Terrace 7 South Kitsap 42, Rogers (Puyallup) 0 Southridge 51, Pasco 0 Stanwood 30, Marysville-Pilchuck 16 Steilacoom 48, North Mason 7 Stevenson 13, Columbia (White Salmon) 0 Sumner 35, Curtis 28 Tenino 52, Sequim 14 Tumwater 8, North Kitsap 6 Vashon Island 21, Sultan 0 Waterville-Mansfield 56, Selkirk 0 Yelm 46, Union 6 ___ Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https:\/\/scorestream.com\/