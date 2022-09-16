Skip to main content
Sports

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

¶ Amarillo Tascosa 56, Hereford 10

¶ EP Franklin 56, EP Americas 29

¶ Houston Clear Lake 32, Channelview 20

CLASS 5A=

¶ Abilene Cooper 33, Lubbock Coronado 28

¶ Lubbock Cooper 17, WF Rider 14

CLASS 4A=

¶ Bellville 49, Cameron Yoe 14

¶ Decatur 42, Pampa 13

CLASS 3A=

¶ Idalou 17, Vernon 0

CLASS 2A=

¶ Cayuga 38, Mount Enterprise 6

¶ Cushing 57, Saratoga West Hardin 0

More for you

¶ D’Hanis 17, Austin Brentwood 14

¶ Hamilton 34, Jewett Leon 14

¶ Mason 50, Christoval 12

¶ Menard 50, Bronte 0

¶ Panhandle 34, Amarillo River Road 7

¶ Stratford 35, Vega 8

¶ Windthorst 47, Wheeler 16

CLASS 1A=

¶ Apple Springs 54, Tyler Heat 0

¶ Follett 40, Borden County 8

¶ May 46, Harrold 0

¶ McLean 68, Lefors 14

¶ Nazareth 40, Turkey Valley 24

¶ Paint Rock 66, Trent 16

¶ Rising Star 52, Cranfills Gap 6

¶ Saint Jo 57, Forestburg 7

¶ Throckmorton 63, Campbell 24

¶ Westbrook 58, Spur 8

¶ White Deer 63, Wildorado 0

¶ Zephyr 68, Lohn 6

PRIVATE SCHOOLS=

¶ Austin Hill Country 49, Cedar Park Summit 0

¶ Bryan Allen Academy 56, Bethesda Christian 0

¶ Dallas Episcopal 38, Cedar Hill Trinity 7

¶ Houston Kinkaid 23, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 6

¶ Marble Falls Faith 60, SA FEAST 12

OTHER=

¶ Dell City def. Welch Dawson , forfeit

¶ Divine Savior Academy 53, Second Baptist School University Model 40

¶ Fort Davis def. Fort Hancock , forfeit

¶ Plano Coram Deo 54, McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 8

¶ Walnut Springs def. Waco Parkview Christian , forfeit

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Whitesboro vs. Sulphur, Okla., ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Written By
The Associated Press