Fritz, Isner, Keys lead U.S. contingent at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Fritz defeated Spanish qualifier Jaume Munar 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (2) on Tuesday in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open, making him one of six American men still alive in the desert tournament.

Fritz reached the semifinals at Indian Wells last year, his career-best result in an ATP Masters 1000 event. The son of former WTA Tour pro Kathy May has been on an upward trajectory since, reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open in January — his best showing yet in a Grand Slam event.