Frustration for Lampard as Chelsea held, Leicester draws 1-1 JEROME PUGMIRE, AP Sports Writer Dec. 28, 2020 Updated: Dec. 28, 2020 3:35 p.m.
Not even another goal from talisman Olivier Giroud could give Chelsea coach Frank Lampard the change in fortune he needs, as his team drew 1-1 with Aston Villa in the Premier League on Monday.
That makes it just one win in the past five games for Lampard, who recruited heavily during the summer transfer window to mount a title challenge yet still seems unsure what his best side is. Sixth-place Chelsea is six points behind leader Liverpool, having played one game more than the defending champion.