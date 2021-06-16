GM Donnie Nelson, who brought Nowitzki, Doncic, leaving Mavs SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Sports Writer June 16, 2021 Updated: June 16, 2021 2:57 p.m.
Dallas Mavericks general manager Donnie Nelson, instrumental in the club's acquisitions of Dirk Nowitzki and Luka Doncic, is leaving the organization after 24 seasons.
The Mavericks said Wednesday the club and Nelson agreed to part ways, with owner Mark Cuban saying the son of former coach Don Nelson was “instrumental to our success and helped bring a championship to Dallas.”