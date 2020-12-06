https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/GREENSBORO-67-LONGWOOD-64-15780361.php
GREENSBORO 67, LONGWOOD 64
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GREENSBORO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brown
|33
|6-10
|3-3
|1-8
|3
|2
|16
|Dorsey
|32
|3-8
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|4
|6
|Collins
|39
|9-17
|3-3
|0-1
|2
|3
|24
|Huggins
|35
|0-1
|0-2
|0-1
|3
|0
|0
|Meertins
|27
|7-13
|2-4
|0-4
|0
|2
|19
|Sergi
|14
|0-0
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|2
|0
|Gary
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Murray
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|McQuinn
|4
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Moser
|4
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Machuca
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-55
|8-12
|1-23
|10
|16
|67
Percentages: FG .473, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Collins 3-7, Meertins 3-7, Brown 1-2, Dorsey 0-1, Moser 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 4.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Huggins 2, Brown, Collins, Murray).
Turnovers: 11 (Brown 3, Collins 2, Huggins 2, Meertins 2, Sergi 2).
Steals: 8 (Brown 2, Collins, Gary, Huggins, Meertins, Moser, Murray).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LONGWOOD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Granlund
|33
|0-7
|2-4
|3-9
|2
|1
|2
|Nkereuwem
|19
|3-3
|3-4
|0-1
|0
|5
|9
|Wilson
|30
|5-7
|1-2
|1-4
|1
|1
|15
|Hill
|29
|6-12
|1-3
|0-7
|4
|2
|14
|Munoz
|35
|4-10
|0-0
|0-3
|5
|3
|10
|Mohn
|20
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|6
|Watson
|19
|2-5
|2-3
|4-4
|1
|2
|6
|O'Conner
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Lliteras
|6
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Stefanovic
|2
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|23-53
|9-16
|8-30
|13
|16
|64
Percentages: FG .434, FT .563.
3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Wilson 4-6, Mohn 2-4, Munoz 2-6, Hill 1-4, Lliteras 0-1, O'Conner 0-1, Granlund 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Granlund 3, Nkereuwem 2, Watson).
Turnovers: 14 (Hill 3, Munoz 3, Wilson 3, Granlund, Lliteras, Nkereuwem, O'Conner, Watson).
Steals: 3 (Hill 2, Munoz).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Greensboro
|32
|35
|—
|67
|Longwood
|26
|38
|—
|64
