Gallen extends scoreless streak, Dbacks blast Phillies 12-3 JOHN MARSHALL, AP Sports Writer Aug. 31, 2022 Updated: Aug. 31, 2022 1:22 a.m.
1 of8 Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen throws to a Philadelphia Phillies batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Arizona Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy watches his two-run triple against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Arizona Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas, left, scores as Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs waits for a late throw during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola (27) gets a visit from catcher Garrett Stubbs, left, during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Arizona Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy, watches his three-run home run next to Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
PHOENIX (AP) — Zac Gallen stretched his scoreless streak to 34 1/3 innings with another dominating performance, Jake McCarthy homered and had five RBIs, and the Arizona Diamondbacks blasted the Philadelphia Phillies 12-3 on Tuesday night.
Gallen (10-2) had the Phillies off-balance all night, allowing two hits with seven strikeouts in seven innings.