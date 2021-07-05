Gamel hits 2 HRs, drives in 6 runs; Pirates rip Braves 11-1 WILL GRAVES, AP Sports Writer July 5, 2021 Updated: July 5, 2021 11:30 p.m.
1 of15 Pittsburgh Pirates' Ben Gamel (18) celebrates with teammate John Nogowski (69) as he crosses home plate in front of Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras after hitting a two-run home run off starting pitcher Max Fried during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, July 5, 2021. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Monday, July 5, 2021. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chase De Jong delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Pittsburgh, Monday, July 5, 2021. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., right, is greeted by Ozzie Albies after scoring on a double by Freddie Freeman during the first inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, July 5, 2021. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Pittsburgh Pirates' Ben Gamel, top, rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried, bottom, during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, July 5, 2021. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Pittsburgh Pirates' Ben Gamel stands on second base after hitting double off Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried, driving in a run, during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, July 5, 2021. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman doubles off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chase De Jong, driving in a run, during the first inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, July 5, 2021. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Pittsburgh Pirates' Ben Gamel scores on a wild pitch by Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Edgar Santana during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, July 5, 2021. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Pittsburgh Pirates' John Nogowski (69) singles off Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried, driving in a run, during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, July 5, 2021. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Pittsburgh Pirates' Ben Gamel (18) is greeted by manager Derek Shelton, left, after scoring on a wild pitch by Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Edgar Santana during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, July 5, 2021. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Gamel homered twice and drove in six runs to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates past the Atlanta Braves 11-1 on Monday night.
Gamel took Max Fried (5-5) over the fence in center field for a two-run home run in the fourth, doubled home Bryan Reynolds in the sixth and added a three-run shot in the seventh as the Pirates won their second straight following a six-game losing streak.