Garcia, Cain carry Marquette past Ark.-Pine Bluff 99-57

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Dawson Garcia had 19 points to lead six Marquette players in double figures as the Golden Eagles routed Arkansas-Pine Bluff 99-57 on Wednesday night. Jamal Cain added 16 points for the Golden Eagles. Theo John chipped in 13, Koby McEwen scored 12 and Greg Elliott and Justin Lewis had 10 points apiece.

Garcia hit 8 of 10 from the free throw line. John also had 12 rebounds and five blocks.

Shaun Doss Jr. scored a career-high 27 points for the Golden Lions (0-1). Joshuwan Johnson added six rebounds.

