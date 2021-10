BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Bailey Fisher went 17-for-22 passing for 163 yards and two touchdowns and Gardner-Webb controlled from the outset in a 28-17 win over Robert Morris on Saturday.

Narii Gaither's 3-yard touchdown run ended an eight-play, 71-yard opening drive and the Bulldogs (3-4, 1-2 Southern Conference) never trailed.