Gardner's last-second shot falls, Virginia wins ACC opener Dec. 3, 2021 Updated: Dec. 3, 2021 11:44 p.m.
1 of15 Virginia forward Jayden Gardner (1) moves around Pittsburgh forward Mouhamadou Gueye (15) during an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Andrew Shurtleff/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Pittsburgh guard Onyebuchi Ezeakudo (31) shoots over Virginia guard Armaan Franklin (4) during an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Andrew Shurtleff/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Pittsburgh guard William Jeffress (24) shoots under pressure from Virginia guard Taine Murray (10) during an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Andrew Shurtleff/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Pittsburgh head coach Jeff Capel III reacts to a play during an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia in Charlottesville, Va., Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Andrew Shurtleff/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 West Virginia forward Gabe Osabuohien (3) and Bellarmine guard Dylan Penn (13) vie for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Kathleen Batten/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Pittsburgh guard Jamarius Burton (11) shoots next to Virginia guard Reece Beekman (2) during an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Andrew Shurtleff/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Virginia head coach Tony Bennett talks with players in the huddle during an NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburgh in Charlottesville, Va., Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Andrew Shurtleff/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Virginia center Francisco Caffaro (22) dunks next to Pittsburgh forward John Hugley (23) during an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Andrew Shurtleff/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Pittsburgh guard Jamarius Burton (11) shoots next to Virginia forward Kadin Shedrick (21) during an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Andrew Shurtleff/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Pittsburgh forward Noah Collier (3) dunks in front of Virginia center Francisco Caffaro during an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Andrew Shurtleff/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jayden Gardner scored 15 points, including a last-second putback of a missed 3-pointer that bounced home, lifting Virginia to a 57-56 win over Pitt in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams on Friday night.
In a game that saw four ties and 14 lead changes, Gardner scored the last five of the game as Virginia's (6-3, 1-0) streak of winning ACC openers stretched to 14 — 13 in a row for coach Tony Bennett.