Garoppolo leads way as 49ers beat Bears 33-22 to stop slide ANDREW SELIGMAN, AP Sports Writer Oct. 31, 2021 Updated: Oct. 31, 2021 5:58 p.m.
CHICAGO (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 322 yards and ran for two touchdowns, and the San Francisco 49ers beat the short-handed Chicago Bears 33-22 Sunday to snap a four-game losing streak.
Garoppolo led three touchdown drives in the second half and another possession that ended with a field goal. He scored from the 2 in the third quarter and ran it in from the 5 in the fourth to make it 30-22.
ANDREW SELIGMAN