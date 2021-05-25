Garoppolo uses criticism to push to 'next level' JOSH DUBOW, AP Pro Football Writer May 25, 2021 Updated: May 25, 2021 8:06 p.m.
1 of8 San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) smiles next to quarterback Josh Johnson (1) and fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) at the team's NFL football training facility in Santa Clara, Calif., Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance jogs on the field at the team's NFL football training facility in Santa Clara, Calif., Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo throws a pass at the team's NFL football training facility in Santa Clara, Calif., Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 San Francisco 49ers tight ends George Kittle (85) and Ross Dwelley (82) work out at the team's NFL football training facility in Santa Clara, Calif., Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, left, and general manager John Lynch watch players work out at the team's NFL football training facility in Santa Clara, Calif., Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo couldn't help but hear the criticisms all offseason.
The San Francisco 49ers couldn't rely on him because of durability concerns. He lacked the mobility and playmaking ability of the top young quarterbacks in the league. The Niners needed an upgrade at QB if they wanted to be a perennial contender.